Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 624,450 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.