Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $2,193,026.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $116.25 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

