Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$108,646,654.70 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 9,967,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.08), for a total transaction of A$108,646,654.70 ($70,549,775.78).

David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($7.86), for a total transaction of A$703,680.17 ($456,935.18).

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total transaction of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35).

On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($7.91), for a total transaction of A$1,001,171.46 ($650,111.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

