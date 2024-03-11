Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.0 %

DIN stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $768.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $72.45.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

