DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.90.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
