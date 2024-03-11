DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.