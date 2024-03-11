DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

