DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLYGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DLY opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

