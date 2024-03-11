DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

