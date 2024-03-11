DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
