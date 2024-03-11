DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.