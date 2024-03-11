Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $76.58 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

