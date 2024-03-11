Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $143.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

