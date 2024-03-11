Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,093,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $491,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $92.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

