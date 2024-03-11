Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.11. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.