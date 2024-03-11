EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EnLink Midstream
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.80 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.46%.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.