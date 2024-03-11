Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,231 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

