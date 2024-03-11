Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $825.07 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $868.46 and a 200 day moving average of $765.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

