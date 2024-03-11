Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ACV Auctions worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,611,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,033.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,033.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,492,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %

ACVA stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.