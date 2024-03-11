Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,953,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $79.52.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.