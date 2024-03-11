Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

