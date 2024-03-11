Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $144.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Further Reading

