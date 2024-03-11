Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $186.60.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

