Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 751,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 442,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter.

HCMT opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

