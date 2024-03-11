Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 308,017 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 2,920.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 32.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.