Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH opened at $62.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $62.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

