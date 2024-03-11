Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHFree Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CATH opened at $62.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $62.74.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.