Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,638 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.64% of AB High Yield ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYFI opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

