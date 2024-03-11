Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Envista stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

