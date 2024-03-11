Equitrans Midstream’s (ETRN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 287,176 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $19,163,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

