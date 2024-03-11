Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

