ESS Tech (GWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,030,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

