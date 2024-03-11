Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.