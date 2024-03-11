Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

