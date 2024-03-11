Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

