Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 53.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

