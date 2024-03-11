FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of FB Financial worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

