Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 216.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VREX. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

