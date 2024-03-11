Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 526 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,045 shares of company stock worth $12,351,775 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $64.50 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.