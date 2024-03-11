Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,037,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLVX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,980.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,776 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,980.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,062 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $892.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

