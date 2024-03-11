Federated Hermes Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

