Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $49,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 867,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.