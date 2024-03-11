Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

