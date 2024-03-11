Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $511,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 14,780.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $420.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.91 and its 200 day moving average is $342.09. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

