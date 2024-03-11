First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $108,640.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FSLR opened at $161.35 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694,711 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

