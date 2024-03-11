First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $82,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,593,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.