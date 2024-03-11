First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.62% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $429,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

