Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Andy Dignan Sells 7,340 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Down 0.1 %

FIVN opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

