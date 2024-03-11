Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.44% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.