Fmr LLC Buys 19,480 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.14% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

