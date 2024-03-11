Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Coursera worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,236.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,020 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,599. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

