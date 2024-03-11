Fmr LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

