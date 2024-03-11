Fmr LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of Bandwidth worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $171,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.5 %

BAND opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Report on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.